Tue 21st Apr, 2020

Sports

When will the league start?

By Stephen Ignacio
21st April 2020

Will the league be completed before the end of this summer? That is among one of the biggest concerns which currently has Gibraltar’s football worried. Football was among the first activities which saw restrictions on its activities. The first restriction was on attendances at matches with fans and media stopped from attending by March 6....

