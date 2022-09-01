Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Sep, 2022

‘Where the Magic Is’ by Giselle Green makes for great summer reading

By Alice Mascarenhas
1st September 2022

Reviewed by Alice Mascarenhas Giselle Green has a way of tapping into the reader's heart and pulling at all those emotional strings. Her characters are real and rounded and in her latest romantic novel ‘Where the Magic Is’ she explores many of those hidden emotions which so often lay dormant in all of us. As...

