Why fantasy books continue to captivate readers

In a bid to promote local literature Gibraltar Cultural Services has highlighted authors and literary enthusiasts. In today’s newspaper, why do people chose fantasy?

By Danica Field

In one word - Escapism

The average person wakes up, works, fits a million tedious responsibilities in between and goes home, only to repeat the next day. Much of everyday life can be very mundane, Fantasy books provide a temporary escape, because we all crave a little magic and adventure in our lives.

We can get lost in another story, another realm and get a much-needed mental break. We can live vicariously through books, experience things we never dreamt were possible all while disconnecting from our day-to-day responsibilities, pressures, and stresses.

Fantasy is for everyone

Fantasy is so versatile, there are no rules, and anything is possible. In High or Epic Fantasy, Werewolves, Vampires, Dragons, The Fae, are just a few examples - the list is endless. No matter what your affinity, or your preferred genre, you can find it in a fantasy book. Fantasy books have a wide range of sub-genres for all readers.

If you are a romance novel reader, ‘Romantic Fantasy’ or ‘Romantasy’ as it is best known, is an addictive genre of its own. The Lady of Darkness series by Melissa Roehrich, From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L Armentrout and of course, Throne of Glass by Sarah J Maas, to name a few, are different series in this sub-genre that completely blew me away, but have also had a significant impact on my own life and mental health. (Can you tell this is my favorite type of Fantasy?)

Historical Fantasies and retellings such as Scarlett St. Clair’s A Touch of Darkness series is an incredible modern-day retelling of Hades and Persephone not to miss.

Of course, if you are not one for romance or heavy magical presence there are also Low Fantasy sub genres such as Horror-Fantasy, Thriller-Fantasy, Mystery-Fantasy etc. There is a perfect Fantasy book for every reader.

Fantasy books are incredibly detailed, the world building is so well structured, that when done right, it can become a fully immersive experience. I often find myself so absorbed in these books that putting them down requires a conscious shift back to reality.

The psychology of Fantasy Fiction

All Fantasy books have one feature in common, aside from magic and mythical creatures of course.

This is the focus on character development that, I believe, is something that we can all relate to, or on some level desire for ourselves. The belief that a simple and seemingly average person can overcome all obstacles and go through a complete personal transformation is a powerful concept that we can apply to our real lives.

They teach us resilience, endurance, perseverance and even the importance of believing in yourself. It can help perspective and can inspire a positive mindset. Reading fantasy encourages imagination and can help you deal with very real problems.

No matter what you are going through, as a Fantasy reader, you can take valuable lessons from each book and character and turn it into strength, hope and belief that you can get through anything.

After all, if Celeana Sardothien can survive a year in Endovier… you can get through today. *

* If you are a Fantasy reader and do not get this reference… I recommend you pop into BOOKgem and grab a copy of Throne of Glass; you will not regret it.