Wicket Warriors levelled score

Following Sunday’s first match of the Women’s series, Northern Defenders were to face Wicket Warriors for a second time on the same day in what is a five game series.

Norther Defenders had taken the first game by six wickets and led the way.

The second match was to see Wicket Warriors make a comeback to level the score after two games played.

Batting first the Wicket Warriors scored 190 for the loss of 6 wickets after 20 overs. Rosie Reilly (40) and Nikki Caruana (32) top scoring for the warriors.

In reply the defenders managed to get to 176 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Christine McNally top scoring with 36 runs.

The Wicket Warriors won game two by 14 runs levelling the series at one-all.