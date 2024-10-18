Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Wicket Warriors levelled score

By Stephen Ignacio
18th October 2024

Following Sunday’s first match of the Women’s series, Northern Defenders were to face Wicket Warriors for a second time on the same day in what is a five game series.
Norther Defenders had taken the first game by six wickets and led the way.
The second match was to see Wicket Warriors make a comeback to level the score after two games played.
Batting first the Wicket Warriors scored 190 for the loss of 6 wickets after 20 overs. Rosie Reilly (40) and Nikki Caruana (32) top scoring for the warriors.
In reply the defenders managed to get to 176 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Christine McNally top scoring with 36 runs.
The Wicket Warriors won game two by 14 runs levelling the series at one-all.

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Northern Defences set for £4million private investment

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Local News

Increase in hospital fees for non-entitled patients

Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Triathlon team prepare for second day of World Championship competition

18th October 2024

Sports
GIS and WOA looking towards “best possible development structure for all current and future generations”

18th October 2024

Sports
Gibraltar still far from playing at a level-playing field in international football

18th October 2024

Sports
Lions Gibraltar Women continue unbeaten

18th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024