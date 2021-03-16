Wigan agree sale of club to Phoenix 2021 Limited
By PA Sport Staff Wigan have announced they have agreed the sale of the club. The Latics, who went into administration last summer, with the subsequent 12-point deduction relegating them to League One, said in a statement that an agreement had been reached with Phoenix 2021 Limited. The deal is expected to be completed by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here