Thu 17th Dec, 2020

William and Kate release Christmas card image of family

By Press Association
17th December 2020

By Tony Jones
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas card photograph showing their family relaxing at their Norfolk home.

William and Kate are pictured sitting on a bail of hay with their children in the image from their festive card sent to friends, associates and their organisations and charities.

Prince George, aged seven, Princess Charlotte, aged five, and two-year-old Prince Louis are pictured smiling as they sit with their parents, who are also beaming.

The Cambridges and their children are all casually dressed for their Christmas photograph, taken at Anmer Hall, which has a large woodpile as its backdrop.

Photographer Matt Porteous took the image and has received royal commissions in the past from William and Kate, including capturing behind the scenes moments from Louis’ christening.

The release of the picture follows the rare public appearance of the Cambridges’ children who, with their parents, attended a London pantomime on Friday for key workers and their families.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have also published their Christmas card photograph showing the couple sat in a garden at their home in Birkhall, Aberdeenshire.

Charles and Camilla relax on a bench in the historic property’s organic garden in bright autumn sunshine.

The image was taken by a member of their staff and shows the couple casually dressed for the picture.
(PA)

