Wilson admits to mistakes during weekend in comments to Manchester62fc.com

Ahead of this Friday’s match between Manchester 62 and Lynx, David Wilson, head coach of Manchester 62 has admits that it was mistakes by his team that led to their eventual defeat against Lions.

Speaking to Manchester62’s official website Mr Wilson explained how his team had been unable to play their first keeper due to his failure to make it to the pre match covid-19 test.

“I can’t take anything away from result but we were at a disadvantage. My number one goalkeeper couldn’t make the Covid test on Friday night so we had a 17-year-old in goal who was supposed to be here for the experience but ended up playing. Because of that we sat a little too deep to offer more protection to him and I understand that, I asked them to protect him.

“It was our own mistake that led to the first goal and they capitalised on that. It’s disappointing that at 1-0 down we were the team on top and then a further mistake in the second half has cost us.

“4-0, yes it certainly flatters them, but at the end of the day they performed better than us and deserved the win.

“We will go away and have a look at a few things, get the boys back in training next week and start to look forward to next Friday. I’ll go watch the game back and then we will review that as a group in the next session. We’re still a little bit away in terms of fitness and that’s something that will only come by playing out on this pitch.”

The head coach’s views were supported by his team Captain, Scott Ballantine also speaking to manchester62fc.com

“We all made mistakes across the pitch. I think that Lions were more ruthless than us in front of goal and made the most of their chances.

“The pitch at the Victoria Stadium is massive compared to the one that we have been training on so only match fitness will help us reach the level we need to be where we can press for longer periods of the match.

“We started both halves very well and showed elements of what we have been working on but we struggled to maintain it. We drifted in and out of the game and weren’t as sharp as Lions which mean we lost a lot of second balls.

“Going forward, we need to keep possession and create more chances because we didn’t threaten their goal that much.”

Manchester 62 face a challenge this Friday as they take in form Lynx. The yellows displayed a confidence against Europa Point that saw them win convincingly on the day. They will, however, have to play without both Power and Parody both of whom received red cards late in the match.

Lynx, who have continued to impress this year, even though they have been inactive competitively for seven months, started the season playing with the same confidence that saw them take fourth place in the league last season.

The squad which seems to have settled since owner and head coach focused on maintaining core group of local players has been reinforced making it among one of the favorites to challenge the top three this season.