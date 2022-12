Calpeans runners claimed the first three spots in last weekend’s third road runners league race.

The top three slots went to

1 Luis Carlos Lopez Perez

2 Javier Carretero

3 Leon Gordon

Top four team standings after three races

Male

Calpeans A 880

Lourdians A 864

Calpeans B 810

Female

Lourdians A 869

Aletismo Linense A 862

Lourdians B 818