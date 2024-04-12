‘Wind’ exhibition set for Fine Arts

An exhibition by a San Roque born artist will fill the walls of the Fine Arts Gallery this month.

Miguel Núñez is an established artist who has exhibited up and down his home country of Spain, as well as in Milan and New York.

His sixth solo exhibition will see him bring “The Wind” to the Rock from April 23 to May 10, where he will free himself from his ties to academicism and the faithful representation of reality to display his own version of reality and his own universe.

The exhibition’s inauguration will take place on April 23 at 7pm in the Fine Arts Gallery

“The Wind” title comes from the focus of the works, which focus on painting as a drifting motion which is carried out with a restless and improvised but conscious spirit.

The Fine Arts Gallery will exhibit his works, made without a previous sketch and facing each blank canvas with a random stroke of a brush which brings infinite possibilities and subjects.

Mr Núñez describes this domino effect in the production of his works as the “cuadros bisagra”.

Paintings within the exhibition will lead viewers to another, and onto the next, creating a collection of artworks from old genres which he believes are undervalued today.

Such undervalued genres in the eyes of Mr Núñez include portraiture, landscape, and still life.

This is where the interest of the exhibition lies for him, revising “out of fashion” and “modest” genres, providing an alternative lens of what surrounds him while fantasising about the distant and unknown.

The exhibition also sees Mr Núñez revise his chromatic palette, where he bets on “poor” colours which he describes as being greys, browns, ochres, and brownish greens.

The revision of his palette aims to dignify these colours, where they play the role of “secondary actors” by enhancing other noble colours such as reds, yellows, blues and violets.