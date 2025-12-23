Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Windstar Cruises’ Star Seeker makes inaugural call to Gibraltar during maiden voyage

By Chronicle Staff
23rd December 2025

Gibraltar welcomed Windstar Cruises’ Star Seeker on Saturday December 20 on the occasion of the vessel’s inaugural call during her maiden voyage, highlighting Gibraltar’s continued appeal to the small-ship and luxury cruise sector.

A customary plaque exchange ceremony was held on board to commemorate the visit, with a plaque presented to the ship’s Captain, Cpt Thomas Schofield, to mark the Star Seeker’s first call at Gibraltar. The vessel subsequently called again at Gibraltar on Monday December 22.

Officers from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar, extended their best wishes to the Captain, officers, crew and guests of the Star Seeker for a safe and enjoyable onward voyage.

Speaking after the visit, the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are grateful for Windstar Cruises’ continued commitment to, and trust in, Gibraltar as a destination, and honoured that the Star Seeker visited us twice during her maiden voyage.”

“Small-ship luxury cruising aligns strongly with Gibraltar’s offering, and we look forward to welcoming Windstar Cruises back to Gibraltar on future occasions.”

