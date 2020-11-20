Winner School Years 11 - 13 'Mi surgimiento de las cenizas' By Neil Derek Perez

Levantando mi pie del suelo,

para tomar mi primer paso,

estaba deseando vernos aquí;

pero nuestras almas están conectadas.

En esta lucha por la igualdad humana,

Ahora es mi momento para cumplir nuestro sueño,

puedo sentir tu energía,

espero que estés orgulloso de mi.

Mi renacimiento surge por dentro,

como el vuelo del fénix,

el fuego que tengo por dentro,

tan majestuoso.

El día 26 de junio 1977,

en las Ramblas de Barcelona,

rodeado de miles de personas,

en esta tierra de sueños y esperanza.

Somos cuatro mil vidas,

cuatro mil historias,

tenemos cuatro mil futuros

y con cuatro mil corazones.

Aunque todo el mundo es único,

estar unidos por el mismo propósito,

a convertir nuestros sueños en una realidad,

lo que es la igualdad humana.

La tierra vibra,

en reaccción a la hermosa canción,

que mi gente grita con orgullo,

la tierra vibra.

Todos cantan,

nosaltres no tenim por, nosaltres som,

todos cantan,

nosaltres no tenim por, nosaltres som.

Desde las personas típicas,

hasta Reina Sofia,

todos han presentado la cosa que une;

el amor.

El amor desinteresado.

personas que se cuidan en uno a otros,

mirando al futuro que brilla como el sol,

nosaltres no tenim por, nosaltres som.

Ojalá pudiera traerte de vuelta;

mi amor,

esto es en honora de tu maratón inconcluso,

A partir de hoy todos recordarán este movimiento.

Judge Charles Durante’s comments

School Years 11-13

Winner: Neil Derek Perez with Mi surgimiento de las cenizas. This very singular poem celebrates the explosion of gay pride which took place in Ramblas of Barcelona on 26 June 1977. San Francisco led the world in its recognition of the rights and desires of gay people-people who had long been marginalized and vilified.

In our poem this occasion was like the resurrection of the phoenix from its ashes, hence the title-a unique moment in human history when men and women with a different sexual orientation were finally able to express their innermost feelings. The poem reads like one of the chants which must have expressed the joy and solidarity felt then.

We hear the emphatic, defiant line ‘nosaltres no tenim por’-we are not afraid-we are. The threefold repetition of the iconic line leaves us in no doubt that this was the beginning of a new era in sexual behaviour and identity, the start of the LGBTQ movement when each individual has the inalienable right to express their sexuality as they see fit.

Even the queen is moved by this generous outpouring of love. The poem ends on a personal note: if only ‘mi amor’ could be brought back, someone who apparently was intimately involved in the struggle for gay rights but never saw its fruition. A very enjoyable, brave poem.