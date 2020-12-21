Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Dec, 2020

Winners announced for Christmas card competition

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2020

The Rotary Club and Interact Club of Gibraltar together held a Christmas card competition recently for school students with the theme 'Christmas in Gibraltar’.

Year 7 Bayside School student Aleyna Kirk won the first prize.

In second place came Grace Lister, Year 13, Westside School and the runner-up was Bonnie McHard, a Year 9 pupil.

Rotary President Jennifer Stentiford thanked all who took part and said it was very hard to choose the winning designs from so many excellent entries.

She went on to congratulate all of this year's Christmas card participants.

The prizes were presented by Rotarian, Paul Church.

The charity cards have been printed and are available for sale at Benjamin’s in Ocean Village and Radhika on Main Street.

They cost £5 for one complete package or £1 each.

