Winners announced in Gibraltar Body Art Association festival

The Gibraltar Body Art Association recently held its annual festival at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

With the success of last year’s event being back in-person and finding a balance between online and in-person participation, the organisers held several events and categories to cater for all participants.

This year’s theme ‘Steampunk’ was a deviation from the norm, bringing new challenges to not only the artists, but the models and photographers in presenting the final designs, props and works of art at the end of the events.

Not everyone was able to travel, and this brought up new challenges for the organisers and judging team but, throughout the three days, contestants from the UK, Spain, Italy, and France gathered on the Rock, with the online categories attracting entries from Japan, Mexico, Germany, Holland, the United States and Australia.

As per tradition, the Gibraltar Body Art Association presented various categories, including Brush and Sponge, Open, and Airbrush (online).

This year’s judging panel was a team of previous international guests and new members respectively for both the in person and online categories.

The judges were Emma Fay (UK); Ulianka Maksymiuk (UK) and Pashur House (USA), who all have worked in their respective makeup arts, movie and film industries respectively and gave their time to review each of the entries.

All participants were under pressure of a time limit of seven hours to produce a final piece, which was then submitted to their respective judging team.

There, each entry was scrutinised and analysed, the brushwork, line work, theme, story, overall look, etc. to finish off with photos and a catwalk to show off the amazing designs.

The association thanked the Ministry of Culture for their help towards the festival, their sponsors, and to “all the amazing models, judges, and photographers who put in so much time and effort”.

A full gallery of participants and categories can be found on the Gibraltar Body Art Association’s social media pages.

Winners

1st place (Brush and Sponge) Ilaria Fumarola

2nd place (Brush and Sponge) Eva Virgina Garrido

3rd place (Brush and Sponge) Clemency Bedford

1st place (Open) Barbara Wegener

2nd place (Open) Luisa Machen

3rd place (Open) Sophie Aina Clift

1st place (Online - Airbrush /SFX) Sabine Florian

2nd place (Online - Airbrush /SFX) Estelle Wankiewcz

3rd place (Online - Airbrush /SFX) Vyzy

Best Model (Brush and Sponge) Noelia Benitez

Best model (Open) Fabio Sorgini