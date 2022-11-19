Winners announced in Heritage Awards
The Gibraltar Heritage Trust announce the recipients of this year’s Heritage Awards on Thursday night during an event in the University of Gibraltar. This year five properties and projects received a Group Award, one person received an Individual Award, and two projects and groups received a Junior Award. The awards were presented by the Dr...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here