Winners chosen for first ‘Ladies that Rock the Rock’ awards

The ‘Ladies that Rock the Rock awards’ committee has chosen the winners of awards in this its inaugural year.

From amongst those nominated by the Gibraltarian public, the committee has chosen seven winners in the following categories:

• Influencer Award - Alexandra Caruana, PWC Gibraltar

• Diversity and Inclusion Award - Nicole Buckley, PossAbilities

• Business Leader Award - Sharon Garcia, Piece of Cake Gibraltar

• Social Impact Award - Michelle Pereira & Ginella Attard, Women in Need Gibraltar

• Lifetime Achievement Award - Suyenne Perez Catania, Gibraltar Tourist Board

• Health & Wellness Award - Kathryn Morgan, CorreLibre

• Women in Media - Christine Vasquez, GBC

The Awards will be presented by the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, at a Gala Dinner at the Sunborn Hotel on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023.

The Ladies that Rock the Rock team have arranged some further activities.

Workshops focusing on building leadership presence and impact, enhancing networking, communication and negotiation skills, and leading with confidence.

The workshop involves interactive exercises and group discussions. and will take place on March 2 from 5pm to 7pm, March 3 from 12:00pm to 2pm and March 6 from 12:00pm to 2pm.

Additionally, a women’s delegation will travel to Morocco and the Sahara Desert in mid-March, and another will visit Israel in mid-April.

For more details and registration, email TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com