Winners of Library Card Design Competition

The John Mackintosh Library announced the winners of its Library Card Design Competition, aimed at fostering creativity and community engagement.

The competition attracted close to 50 submissions with four winning designs picked from Eden Andrades, Nataly Victor, Reuben Carruthers and Lewis Bennett all who impressed judges with their original ideas.

Each winner received a £50 voucher for the local bookshop Bookgem.

The winning designs will be featured on the new library cards, celebrating the artistic talents within Gibraltar’s community.

“The John Mackintosh Hall Library extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winners and gratitude to all participants for their enthusiasm and creativity. The library, a vital hub of the community, continues to engage its members through these initiatives, providing additional platforms for connection and enrichment,” said a statement from the Government.



