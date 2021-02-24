Winners selected for Young Art Competition

The winning entries for Young Art Competitive Exhibition were announced yesterday evening, with Zulaika Vallance taking the top prize for a second year running. The Chronicle spoke to exhibition judge Lizanne Figueras about her selection.

A day prior to the first cultural event of the year, Lizanne Figueras had tough decisions to make.

Stood in the John Mackintosh Hall Lower Exhibition Room, Ms Figueras made her selection from just over 30 entries by 21 artists, toiling over who to give prizes to.

Last year’s exhibition, held prior to any Covid-19 lockdowns, had double the number of works entered.

Covid had made its mark by inspiring many of the art works, but also hampering the number of entries.

In the quiet room Gibraltar Cultural Services, Head of Events, Giovanella Vinales, noted Ms Figueras winners.

One painting stood out from the rest for Ms Figueras, who judged the works anonymous.

It was a Covid inspired piece of a young girl wearing her Sunday best and carrying a pink skateboard.

But the painting depicted the girl at the gates of a park, unable to enter and wearing her mask.

The painting titled ‘A Surreal Childhood’ by Zulaika Vallance struck a chord with the judge.

“It’s a very haunting piece,” Ms Figueras said.

“It speaks volumes to a lot of people and the year that we’ve gone through.”

“This girl with a lot of pent-up energy by a gate with the light coming through. There’s almost a supressed energy. She’s wearing her Sunday best and a pink skateboard.”

“All dressed up and nowhere to go and I think it sums up the year quite poetically.”

“It’s throwing all social norms out the window, celebrating whatever you want at whatever time of the year.”

For her piece Zulaika Vallance won £1,000 and the first prize called the Ministry of Culture Award.

In second place was Julian Osborne for his piece ‘Motion’ and he won the AquaGib Award.

“This speaks a lot about the time that we’re in,” Ms Figueras said.

“It’s about the lack of movement, the lack of freedom to do whatever you want to do, to travel unrestricted.”

“I like that our significance is reduced to a smudge.”

“It leaves a lasting impression.”

“Again, it’s haunting. I’ve gone for two haunting pieces.”

Prizes were then awarded in school year categories.

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award for School Years 9 – 11 was given to Alex Moreno for his piece ‘Gibraltar Limited Colour Palette Landscape’.

Ms Figueras selected the piece as she liked that the piece captured a side street in Gibraltar.

“It’s about heritage being protected,” she said.

“You have the scaffolding there and the place is being protected and is under construction, but at the same time it could also mean the lack of protection of it.”

“Such a delicate manner.”

“We are seeing Gibraltar covered in construction and scaffolding. Sometimes it works in our favour to protect heritage, sometimes it’s to destroy something.”

Lizhe Zhang’s painting ‘Journey’ was selected for the Kishin Alwani Foundation Award for School Years 12 – 13.

“This is a very strong piece,” Ms Figueras said.

“I think it brings out the road rage in any Gibraltarian.”

To her, the piece was about a bad day in the rain and waiting in traffic.

“It brings out the chaos that is Gib.”

She added that many people locally can relate to being stuck in traffic after crossing the frontier.

The Arts Society Sculpture Award was awarded to Maria Cecilia Prescott for ‘Aspect of Family’.

“It’s not a usual sculpture, but it is not a painting,” Ms Figueras said.

“It’s an interesting composition on a family. Especially with the year that we’ve had.”

“We’ve seen everyone on FaceTime or on the phones, just a silhouette and a hollow space can speak volumes about a person.”

Ms Figueras also awarded five more pieces with Highly Commended certificates which have been given to: Olivia-Beau Abudarham-Kerman for ‘This is Me’, Naomi Duarte for ‘Toxic Masculinity?’, Julian Gerada for ‘Ullger’, Amanda Gingell for ‘The Destruction of Painting’ and Monica Popham for ‘6 PM’.

The exhibition will be open to the general public from today, Wednesday, February 24 to Friday, March 5, 2021, on weekdays from 9am to 7pm.