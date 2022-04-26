Winners selected from over 50 entries in this year's Flower Show
The GEMA art gallery looked positively blooming this week when the entries for this year’s Spring Flower Show took over a number of the chambers filling them with colours and scents. The exhibition was judged by well-known botanist Leslie Linares who had to select winners from over 50 entries. Mr Linares was taken around the...
