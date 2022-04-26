Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Apr, 2022

Winners selected from over 50 entries in this year's Flower Show

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
26th April 2022

The GEMA art gallery looked positively blooming this week when the entries for this year’s Spring Flower Show took over a number of the chambers filling them with colours and scents. The exhibition was judged by well-known botanist Leslie Linares who had to select winners from over 50 entries. Mr Linares was taken around the...

