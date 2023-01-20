Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Winning poems recited at the Mayor’s Parlour

Photos by Gabriella Peralta.

By Gabriella Peralta
20th January 2023

Winners of the Autumn Poetry Competition 2022 recited their poems during an event held at the Mayor’s Parlour.

Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, opened the event on Tuesday evening thanking all those who participated and decided to recite their poems.

The event saw the poets read out their winning works, with some of those unable to attend having their works read out by judges Conchita Triay and Charles Durante.

Rebecca Calderon was the overall winner of the competition and she also read out the adult winning poem on behalf of James Edward McNally who was unable to attend.

This marks the fifth time Mrs Calderon has won the competition, which was organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and sponsored by the Gibraltar Chronicle.

The competition had attracted a total of 225 entries, of which 67 were by adults.

The winners of the competition included:

Overal winner Rebecca Calderon, adult winner James Edward McNally, runner up Natalie Anne Massetti and highly commended Levi Josef Attias.
Best Spanish Poem was awarded to Samuel Baena Sanchez, the runner up was Mark Montovio and Elena Scialtiel received highly commended.
School Years 11 – 13 winner was Angelika Jane Bosco and runner up Kyrene Wink.
School Years 8 – 10 winner was Lyra Jane Cant, runner up Ayanna Gordillo and highly commended were Siddharth Lakhiani and Noor Menghnani Segui.
School Years 6 – 7 winner was Lucas Posso, runner up Krishaa Lakhiani and highly commended Sofia Ratajczak.
School Years 4 – 5 winner Amabel Carruthers, runner up Anna Marie Salmon, and highly commended Sienna Morello Reyes.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Local News

easyJet pulls out of Gib/Edinburgh route

Thu 19th Jan, 2023

Brexit

‘We’re very close to the deal’ on Gibraltar - Albares

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Local News

Four men who admit possession of 2.2m tonnes of cannabis resin cleared of importation

Thu 19th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
easyJet pulls out of Gib/Edinburgh route

19th January 2023

Local News
DPC gives green light for mortuary project, with conditions

19th January 2023

Local News
New parking arrangements at Europa Point

19th January 2023

Local News
Emissions data shows impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on air quality

19th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023