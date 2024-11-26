‘Winter Tales’ a Literary Christmas at the City Hall

Gibraltar Cultural Services is hosting "Winter Tales" at City Hall on December 7, featuring a festive lineup of children's storytelling, an adult writing workshop, and a fireside chat on holiday traditions, offering something special for all ages.

‘Winter Tales’ forms part of the Christmas Saturday events.

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, it promises to be a seasonal celebration with something special for everyone.

The line-up includes a storytelling session for children, an inspiring writing workshop for adults, and a fireside chat on holiday traditions.

The day begins with Christmas storytelling at 10am, where children aged 4-8 and their families are invited to join the Story Elf for an hour of winter tales and festive fun.

Each child ticket includes a goodie bag.

Tickets are limited, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

For adults with a passion for words, Winter Reflections at 10:30am offers a writing workshop delivered by GNBC member and teacher Melissa Bosano, exploring the power of the memory in crafting engaging narratives.

At this workshop attendees will consider what makes a piece of writing successful and how to use these tools in writing. Poetry, prose, script.... any format is welcomed.

The workshop will run for 1.5 hours and participants are encouraged to bring their own personal photographs.

When purchasing a ticket, there is an option to purchase a combined ticket to attend the fireside chat. This Christmas Traditions Fireside Chat starts at 12:15pm, with local author Manolo Galliano, Jackie Anderson and local bakery owner Sharon Garcia.

Centered around Galliano’s latest book, ‘Pan Dulces & Mince Pies’, this spirited conversation will explore the rich tapestry of holiday traditions, with festive nibbles and drinks.

“Join us to hear cherished memories, culinary tales, and seasonal stories that celebrate the joy of togetherness,” said a statement from GCS.

Tickets and more information on ‘Winter Tales’ are available online at Buytickets.gi with limited capacity for each event, so early booking is encouraged.

“Choose your experience, or indulge in more than one, and make this December a time of festive storytelling, creativity, and celebration at City Hall,” the statement added.