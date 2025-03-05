Winter Youth Track league ends with successful presentation

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association successfully hosted the Winter Youth Track League 2025 at the Lathbury Sports Stadium. Last Thursday seeing the end of the Winter league with a presentation held immediately after the final race.

The competition featured young athletes across various age groups competing over multiple events, showcasing their dedication, skill, and sportsmanship. The event took place over four meet dates: January 30, February 6, February 14, and February 27, 2025.

Participation Statistics A record number of approximately 116 young athletes participated in the league, spanning age groups from under-6 to 14 years old.

While specific participation numbers for each age group were not detailed in the available sources, the overall turnout reflects a growing interest in youth athletics within the community.

The GAAA since settling at their new facilities at Lathbury having now seen youth league competitions as a regular seasonal event which continues to attract high numbers in participation.

Top Performers by Age Group

13-Year-Old Girls:

Joint winners: Kerianne Coulthard and April Costa (299 points each)

Runner-up: Isabella Bottaro (295 points)

14-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Arianna Dalli (300 points)

Runner-up: Leyre Garcia Makpa (297 points)

13-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Oscar Rudden (300 points)

Runner-up: Alex Gordon (297 points)

14-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Devon Joshua Montado (300 points)

Runner-up: Gergo Koneta (297 points)

Third place: Giampaolo Parise Martinelli (293 points)

12-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Olivia Roberts Patterson (300 points)

Runner-up: Ava Galia (298 points)

Third place: Sophia Roberts Patterson (295 points)

12-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Callum Brown (300 points)

Runner-up: Aidan Hernandez Catalina (298 points)

Third place: Ben Gordon (294 points)

11-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Yuval Shamir (299 points)

Runner-up: Arianne Perales (294 points)

Third place: Aria Hernandez Catalina (293 points)

11-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Ben Roberts Patterson (300 points)

Runner-up: Liam Lapid (295 points)

10-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Lauren Lally (300 points)

Runner-up: Anna Francis (296 points)

Third place: Leora Cuby (295 points)

10-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Scott De Haro (300 points)

Runner-up: Aleksander Marcus Galia (297 points)

Third place: Noah Durante (291 points)

9-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Alexandra King (300 points)

Runner-up: Ella Orfila (298 points)

Third place: Kayanne Barcelo (296 points)

9-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Ollie Rudden (300 points)

Runner-up: Rylan Debono (297 points)

Third place: Jacob Rodriguez (295 points)

8-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Adelle Mena (300 points)

Runner-up: Mia Grace Ballester (296 points)

Third place: Robyn Baglietto (291 points)

8-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Jacob Falero (300 points)

Runner-up: Naill Mena (298 points)

Third place: Noah Trinidad (295 points)

7-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Amelia Lane (300 points)

Runner-up: Fortune Komakech (298 points)

Third place: Rosie Chaippe (296 points)

7-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Noah Jeffries-Mor (300 points)

Runner-up: Cody Falero (298 points)

Third place: Theo Payas (296 points)

6-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Erin Nugent Rodriguez (300 points)

Runner-up: Evie Trinidad (298 points)

Third place: Riley Rodgers (295 points)

6-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Stefan Cabezutto Jnr (300 points)

Runner-up: Eric Dos Santos (297 points)

Third place: Zayne Moxham (296 points)

5-Year-Old Girls:

Winner: Lucia Gordon (300 points)

Runner-up: Gracie Napoli (297 points)

Third place: Victoria Nemcev (296 points)

5-Year-Old Boys:

Winner: Jona Lopez-Lucas (299 points)

Runner-up: Mattero Moreno (297 points)

Athletics returns to the track and field next week with trials scheduled for March 12th and 26th.

The GAAA will also see the final senior road runners race this weekend with competition tight for the award of King and Queen of the road and overall men’s team. The women’s team category seeing a runaway favorite in Lourdians.

Both in the men’s and women’s category it’s the Macedo’s competing for the top individual tight, the pair topping the table in their respective categories. The final result could see the pair create their own history with husband and wife taking the top trophy.

photos courtesy Roy Torres / GAAA

more images in Friday's print edition