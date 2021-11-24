Wiseman calls for support just as hundreds of Danes arrive

With reports that some 500 Danish fans following Copenhagen could be attending this Thursday’s match against Lincoln Red Imps at the Victoria Stadium, Scott Wiseman has stepped up calls for support from local fans. Although the reports could not be confirmed officially by Lincoln Red Imps officials the arrival of flights into Gibraltar with both the Danish team and fans has seen sources close to Lincoln Red Imps concerned over the possibility that this Thursday’s match could see a bigger than usual visiting support which could push local support into the background at a match for the club.

As the reports emerged Lincoln Red Imps and Gibraltar defender Scott Wiseman told Lincoln Red Imps FC’s official website of the importance of having local support at the ground.

“It would be nice if we could have a positive result in what is our last home game in this competition,” he said. “The results haven’t been in line with our performances so it would be good to get some points on the board and give our fans something to cheer about.

“The supporters are massively important and I don’t think we appreciated how much until after Covid when they were allowed back in to games.

“They make all of the difference in these European encounters; with them behind us, we’ve never been out of any game here and hopefully that will continue on Thursday, so if you haven’t already done so, please get a ticket for the game and give us your support!”

The match, which kicks off at 18.45 will be Lincoln Red Imps last Europa Conference League group stage match in Gibraltar this season.