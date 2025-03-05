Wiseman heading for a busy few weeks as he takes over as interim national team head coach

Women’s national team coach and former international Scott Wiseman is in a for a hectic few weeks as the Gibraltar FA announces him as the interim head coach for the senior men’s team.

Wiseman will take over in a caretaker capacity first as Gibraltar prepares for this months European qualifier matches for the men’s team against Montenegro on March 22 and Czechia on March 25.

The decision comes following the sudden departure of head coach Julio Ribas due to personal family issues which has seen him returning to South America. The announcement of the departure coming just twenty-four hours after Scott Wiseman guided his women’s squad onto the field as they debuted in international competitive football.

Wiseman will be keeping his role as the women’s national head coach, this “unaffected” according to Gibraltar FA officials.

It will mean that he will be preparing two squads back to back in the coming weeks with Gibraltar women playing against Slovakia on April 4 and their second match against Faroe Islands on April 8. the latter having only recently lost 1-0 at home in their h international competitive home debut.

The Gibraltar FA, on announcing Julio Riba’s departure indicated that they would not rush into a decision to appoint a new head coach, wishing to select the right candidate for the long term.

However, Scott Wiseman, who played a key role in Gibraltar’s nation league promotion and recent international journey, as well as having coached the Under 17s national team as he entered the coaching side of the sport has been one of the names many have forecast as a future Gibraltar men’s national head coach. His appointment as the interim head coach not coming as a surprise to many.