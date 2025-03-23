Wiseman Instills more offensive approach although losing to Montenegro

Montenegro 3-1 Gibraltar

A confident and brave new outlook was seen from Scott Wiseman in his first match in charge of the senior men’s side in the European qualifier group matches against Montenegro.

For many years, critics had called on former head coach Julio Ribas to use the European qualifiers as a testing ground for young talents, providing them with valuable minutes on the field. However, it was rare to see significant changes from the select group of players Ribas trusted during his eight-year tenure. Although he changed Gibraltar’s fortunes and saw some success—including a promotion from the Nations League D to C, and a seven-match unbeaten streak—his reluctance to rotate the squad and provide experience for younger players was a topic of much discussion.

Wiseman’s first starting eleven selection was a clear shift in direction. For the first time since Gibraltar began competing internationally under UEFA membership, there were no Chipolinas, Casciaros, or Walkers in the starting lineup. Annesley, with 50 caps to his name, was given the captain’s armband. The starting eleven included El Hmidi, Scanlon, Jessop, and Richards, signaling a fresh approach. Expectations were high that Gibraltar would take a more offensive stance.

De Barr, wearing the number 7, had runners alongside him, providing him with much-needed support up front.

After a minute’s silence, with flares smoking in the stands and rain making for a dark, wet start to the qualifiers, Gibraltar kicked off in their white strip.

Within the first 30 seconds, Gibraltar had already pushed into Montenegro’s final third, earning a corner in the opening minute. It took Montenegro two minutes to cross the halfway line after scrambling clear of Gibraltar’s early threats.

Montenegro responded immediately, earning their own corner as the match showed signs of an end-to-end battle. Gibraltar found themselves pinned back as Montenegro pressed forward. In the 4th minute, Montenegro’s captain struck the crossbar with a header.

Gibraltar reacted swiftly, sending the ball forward and pressing high. Their defensive line was clearly positioned further up the field than in previous matches. Their high-pressure approach paid off, winning another corner in the 8th minute after a quick free kick.

Montenegro’s clearance forced Gibraltar to track back, with some solid defensive cover allowing Banda to collect a long back pass just inside the halfway line.

With Scanlon, De Barr, and Jessop pushing forward, Gibraltar earned a third corner just 12 minutes in. The ball, swung into the six-yard box, was punched awkwardly by the Montenegrin keeper. It fell to the back post, where Bent—risking a collision with the post—headed home, breaking the deadlock.

Gibraltar, against all expectations, had taken the lead within 12 minutes, silencing the Montenegro crowd.

The hosts searched for an equalizer, sending a curling shot wide after a quick counterattack. The pressure was now on Montenegro, with Gibraltar keeping their shape and maintaining their offensive intent.

Gibraltar’s defense held firm, forcing Montenegro’s captain to send his next attempt wide. The visitors continued pressing high, refusing to give the hosts time to settle in the final third.

In the 20th minute, Montenegro’s No. 10 fired a shot over the crossbar from just outside the six-yard box after some slick play down the flanks. However, they equalized a minute later. Gibraltar struggled to clear their third corner, and the ball fell to Jovetić, who smashed it into the net, leaving Banda rooted to the spot.

As flares lit up the stands, the game remained an end-to-end contest. Gibraltar tested Montenegro’s defense before Banda was called into action with a strong save.

By the 25th minute, Gibraltar had already demonstrated a significant shift in performance. Their 40% possession rate was a vast improvement compared to previous qualifiers against similarly ranked teams.

Unfazed, Gibraltar continued to push forward. Scanlon delivered a free kick into the box, forcing Montenegro to defend in numbers. De Barr, no longer an isolated frontman, dropped deeper to link up play.

Gibraltar looked comfortable in their new approach, despite the risks of having to track back quickly. The benefit was clear—Montenegro was forced to keep players back, limiting their own attacking options.

In the 30th minute, Gibraltar earned a free kick on the edge of the box. Scanlon’s attempt, however, sailed over the bar. Moments later, another ball was floated into Montenegro’s penalty area, forcing the hosts to defend deep.

With 37 minutes played, De Barr was fouled again. Annesley won the resulting free kick in the air, and after Montenegro failed to clear, Gibraltar managed a shot on goal—Lopez striking the post.

Montenegro responded with a quick break, but Britto intercepted a dangerous final pass near the penalty area, clearing it into the stands.

Gibraltar’s confidence frustrated Montenegro, with Jessop and Richards posing threats down the flanks, while Scanlon and De Barr pushed forward aggressively.

In the 43rd minute, Lopez saved Gibraltar from conceding late in the first half, clearing a goal-bound effort off the line. Moments later, Banda confidently collected a corner, ensuring Gibraltar went into halftime level.

Wiseman’s tactical changes had clearly made an impact—Gibraltar had silenced the Montenegro crowd and displayed a newfound offensive approach.

Gibraltar started the second half brightly, forcing Montenegro to defend deep. Britto sent a shot over the bar early on, signaling that the visitors were still pushing for three points.

Confidence was evident—De Barr flicked the ball cleverly with his heels, Britto turned past defenders, and El Hmidi and Richards drove at Montenegro’s backline. Gibraltar earned a corner within the first five minutes.

Scanlon’s delivery was collected by the keeper, but not before De Barr was shoved and tripped inside the box. A VAR check ensued but resulted in no penalty, though it was a moment of concern for the hosts.

Six minutes into the second half, Montenegro’s fans increased their volume, sensing the need for their team to respond. However, Gibraltar remained undeterred, keeping up their high press.

Montenegro began pressing higher, forcing Gibraltar into a few last-ditch defensive interventions inside the penalty area. Gibraltar responded with more confident play up front, but in the 65th minute, Jessop was replaced by Julian Valarino, known for his speed and energy. His first impact was an important defensive header to deny Montenegro a chance.

With fatigue setting in, Montenegro took the lead in the 70th minute. A floated cross into the six-yard box saw Tući rise above Ronan to head past Banda.

Wiseman responded by introducing Bartolo for El Hmidi, hoping to add fresh legs to a tiring side. However, Montenegro struck again in the 72nd minute. Banda punched away a powerful shot, but Marušić pounced on the rebound to make it 3-1.

Gibraltar, who had competed well for over an hour, now faced the reality of Montenegro’s superior physicality and quality.

Despite being two goals down, Gibraltar continued to push forward. In the 78th minute, they saw a shot bounce off the underside of the crossbar, and moments later, the Montenegro keeper was forced into a crucial save.

Wiseman made further changes—Walker, Pozo, and McClafferty came on for Scanlon, Bent, and Lopez. Walker’s first action was taking a free kick that was blocked, with a follow-up shot forcing a save.

Although Gibraltar ultimately lost, Wiseman’s decision to play offensively, give experience to young players, and shift towards a more progressive style impressed both fans and critics. Montenegro had to dig deep to secure the win, only turning the game around late on.

Gibraltar remains without a point in European qualifiers, but their performance suggested that day might be coming soon.