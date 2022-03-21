With London guard duties, Royal Gibraltar Regiment shows UK and Gib ‘joined at hip’
Hundreds looked on as the Royal Gibraltar Regiment changed guard outside Buckingham Palace on Monday, marking the start of a month of public duties in London that signalled the tight relationship between the UK and Gibraltar. The month-long duties across royal grounds coincide with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year, with Gibraltar soldiers providing security...
