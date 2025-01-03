Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

With new fireworks legislation in place, reports but no arrests

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd January 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Police received 10 reports of discharging fireworks during the New Year celebrations, with five people stopped and searched in relation to fireworks.

No arrests were made in relation to the incidents, an RGP spokesperson confirmed.

At around 8.40am on December 31, police received a report that there had been a small fire in Referendum House, Glacis Estate, by the letterboxes on the first floor, GFRS had attended at around 3.44am earlier that morning.

It was alleged that unknown youths had set off firecrackers in the area, police attended but no damage to letterboxes could be seen.

At around 4.11am on the same day, police received a report of fireworks/firecrackers being discharged in the area of the Mid Harbour Estate.

Police officers were dispatched for patrols, but no persons could be found.

Fireworks could be heard, but it was impossible to locate where they were coming from, the RGP said.

Officers believed they were being thrown from apartments.

At around 5.04pm, police received a report of fireworks and firecrackers being discharged in the area of Westview Park.

On police arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone discharging fireworks/firecrackers.

At around 9.46pm, police received a report that someone was discharging fireworks in Sir William Jackson Grove.

On police arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone discharging fireworks.

The force also took six calls of fireworks and firecrackers being let off in various areas including Chatham, Moorish Castle area, Morrison’s Car Park, Hassan Centenary Terraces and Sir William Jackson Grove.

The Fireworks (Control) Act 2023, which restricts the sale and use of fireworks, came into effect last October.

The law restricts the sale of fireworks to persons over the age of 18, with the exception of F4 fireworks which are the most potent and are intended for use by licensed professionals, and under the Act may only be sold to persons with specialist knowledge who are certified for their use either in Gibraltar or abroad.

The sale of fireworks to persons under the age of 18 is formally prohibited within the law, with the possession of fireworks for those under 18 also prohibited.

Previously responsible traders limited their sale to persons aged 18 or over.

There is also a restriction on procuring fireworks for a minor. As is the case with alcohol, any prohibited items may be taken by law enforcement officers.

An important provision in the law relates to the use of fireworks on private property, which is permitted around New Year's Eve festivities – specifically from 11pm on December 31 until 1am on January 1.

In the run-up to New Year’s Eve, the Environmental Safety Group urged clarification from the authorities on how the new legislation would be implemented in practice.

“It is vital to address the increasing prevalence of both legal and illegal fireworks in Gibraltar,” the group said at the time.

“As part of this effort, the ESG recommends that the RGP establish a dedicated and temporary hotline for the public to report incidents involving fireworks and ‘petardos’ during the Christmas and New year period.”

In response to questions from this newspaper as to whether the new law is being adhered to, a government spokesperson said: “The enforcement of this legislation is not a matter for the Government to comment on.”

“The Government is satisfied with the appropriateness of its legislation, as set out at the time the Bill was debated in Parliament.”

“All questions relating to whether the law is being correctly adhered to should be directed to those responsible for its enforcement.”

While the RGP gave the Chronicle information as to reports made regarding the discharging of fireworks, it did not comment on the policing of the new legislation.

