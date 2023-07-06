Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

With OS35 out of the sea, final cleaning before trip to scrapyard

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
6th July 2023

Both sections of the OS35 wreck have now been loaded onto the semi-submersible heavylift vessel Fjord, with salvors now cleaning the ship as preparations continue to transport the wreck to a specialist yard for scrapping.

Yesterday, salvors were cleaning both sections of the ship in a bid to ensure it is in good condition to travel safely to Holland, where the wreck will go to a scrapping yard.

Booms currently surround the vessel as a precaution to contain any spillages as the two sections of the ship are secured for transportation.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Port Authority confirmed that as of now, there have been no spillages during this final stage of the operation, with the preventative booms to be removed within the coming days.

Once the ship is clean, with spillage possibilities on the journey eliminated, the journey to Holland will commence.

The spokesperson also confirmed that refuge ports are included in contingency plans for the journey, in case of unexpected circumstances such as bad weather in certain parts of the trip.

It is estimated that “weather permitting”, it will take around two weeks for the semi-submersible ship to reach its final destination, with a chance of a quicker journey if weather conditions permit.

Most Read

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

Ruiz Boix says PP is ‘sowing discord’ on Gibraltar

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Brexit

CM says change of government in Madrid need not derail treaty talks

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Court orders disclosure of Globix director’s bank accounts

6th July 2023

Local News
Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters accepts role as patron of GIS

6th July 2023

Brexit
CM says change of government in Madrid need not derail treaty talks

5th July 2023

Local News
Ceremony marks 80 years since General Sikorski’s death in Gibraltar

5th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023