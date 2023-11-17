With Princess Anne set to visit Gibraltar today, a look back
Princess Anne will be visiting Gibraltar today in her capacity as patron of the Gibraltar International Literary Festival. She will be in Gibraltar for a short overnight visit and will depart on Saturday. The Princess Royal will be joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. In today’s edition the Chronicle looks back at...
