With some public counters closed, Govt to open Customer Services Centre in Main Street

A Customer Services Centre will be opened in Main Street to meet the needs of public counters which remain closed, the Gibraltar Government has announced.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns public counters were closed to reduce spread and Departments such as Post Office, DVLD, OFT, Housing and the Care Agency have reopened their counters.

But many other Department counters have remained shut, and for those departments instead a Customer Services Centre will be opened to deal with all and any queries from the general public.

The Customer Services centre will be based at 323 Main Street, where the Brexit Information Centre was previously housed and the Government expects this to be open and operational by mid-July.

The decision to open a Customer Services Centre comes after the Office of the Chief Secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the needs and requirements of each Government Department in providing its services to the general public.

"Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic the Government closed all public counters and focused its efforts on the delivery of basic eServices," the Government said.

"It has always been Government’s intention to encourage the use of eServices as andwhen they become available and to cease the use of Counters where appropriate and possible."

"It is interesting to note that during this period, some 15,000 applications were successfully processed using basic eServices with over £500,000 paid in fees during this time."

"For those members of our Community who do not use eServices, Government has repeatedly stated that it will provide a Customer Services Centre in the heart of town to provide this support and assistance to those members of our Community who require it."