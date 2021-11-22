With third round of talks set for next week, Albares says EU ‘aspires’ to deal by year-end
Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said the EU’s “aspiration’ remains to conclude a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar by the end of the year. Mr Albares was speaking on Friday during a session of the EU mixed committee in the Spanish Parliament and ahead of the next round of treaty negotiations. A European...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here