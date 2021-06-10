Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Jun, 2021

Wizz Air announces more flights for July

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2021

Wizz Air UK will be adding extra flights to Gibraltar from London Luton for the month of July.

This comes after the airline adjusting their schedules at the last moment depending on demand.

In addition to the twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays, the airline will add flights to the Rock on Wednesdays.

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani said: “The addition of services by Wizz Air UK is great news, so soon after they resumed flying to Gibraltar from London Luton and since they started flying to Gibraltar in December of last year.”

“The additional services show great confidence in Gibraltar and demonstrates the high demand there is for travel to the Rock. As Gibraltar remains on the UK’s green list of countries, we are seeing an influx of visitors by air and our hotels are very busy for this summer.”

“The Government’s commitment to the airline industry and to the tourism sector is evident, as we see more routes by more airlines at Gibraltar than ever before.” he explained.

