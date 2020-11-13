Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

WO Phil Armitage leaves the RAF at the end of his 37-year career

WO Armitage Leaving Gibraltar and the RAF.

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2020

Warrant Officer (WO) Phillip ‘Phil’ Armitage ended his long and distinguished career spanning 37 years of loyal service in the Royal Air Force (RAF) last week.

Mr Armitage joined the RAF in 1983 where he completed his Phase 1 training at RAF Swinderby. He then went on to serve at a number of RAF bases in the UK and overseas, including Northolt, Aldergrove, Akrotirti and Brize Norton.

He has been the Officer in Charge (OC) of RAF Movements in Gibraltar since 2013 and has been pivotal in ensuring all Air Transport aircraft operating from the airfield are handled safely and efficiently.

“It is true to say that Mr Armitage is loved and respected and will be truly missed by his RAF family, both here in Gibraltar and back in the UK.” Continuing with RAF Gibraltar tradition, Service personnel and fellow colleagues waved a socially-distanced fond farewell as Mr Armitage was driven through the Movements hangar and off the Air Station for the last time as a serving member of the Royal Air Force,” said RAF Station Commander, Wing Commander Nel Doherty.

On the same day the RAF Air Movements Team were also awarded a Commander British Forces Commendation having demonstrated excellent flexibility and selfless dedication whilst supporting the delivery of a forward Mounting Base for UK Military Operations around the globe.

Most Read

Local News

Govt files application for 665-bed hostel near Eastern Beach

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

Local News

Government confirms first Covid-19 death in Gibraltar

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Air safety awareness visit to St Christopher’s School

13th November 2020

Local News
Action for Housing welcome Eastern Beach hostel but seek clarification

13th November 2020

Local News
Britannica Virtual Quiz Show for February

13th November 2020

Local News
A Christmas delivery from Gibraltar to Ghana

12th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020