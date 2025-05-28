Woman arrested following alleged stabbing

A local woman has been arrested following an alleged stabbing in the Mid Harbour Estate on Wednesday evening, the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

Police received a call from the Gibraltar Ambulance Service at around 5.50pm stating a local man had been stabbed, the force said in a statement.

Firearms officers from both the RGP and Gibraltar Defence Police attended an address within the estate and arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent.

The victim has serious injuries and was taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital for treatment.

The RGP’s Crime Division, Crime Scene Investigators and Response Team officers were also dispatched to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.