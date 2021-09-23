Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Woman pleads guilty to supplying cocaine

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
23rd September 2021

A Lithuanian woman who was stopped by Customs officers as she entered in Gibraltar pleaded guilty to drug offences before the Magistrates’ Court.

Valerija Tkac, of La Linea, was caught carrying five individual wraps containing cocaine in her handbag.

She was arrested and charged with the importation, possession and possession ith intent to supply the Class ‘A’ drug.

Tkac has been remanded in custody and will appear before the Supreme Court on October 27 after the Lay Bench refused jurisdiction.

Cecile Gomez appeared for the Crown while Leigh Debono appeared for Tkac.

 

Most Read

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Action for Housing quizzes minister on flat allocation

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain pushes for Frontex reference in EU mandate for Gib treaty talks

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Local News

Inquest hears tragic story of 22-year old who drowned in search of a better life

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man sentenced for fuel offences

23rd September 2021

Local News
Inquest hears tragic story of 22-year old who drowned in search of a better life

22nd September 2021

Local News
Right Said Fred launch global TikTok mental health campaign in Gibraltar

22nd September 2021

Local News
Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences

22nd September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021