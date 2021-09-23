Woman pleads guilty to supplying cocaine

A Lithuanian woman who was stopped by Customs officers as she entered in Gibraltar pleaded guilty to drug offences before the Magistrates’ Court.

Valerija Tkac, of La Linea, was caught carrying five individual wraps containing cocaine in her handbag.

She was arrested and charged with the importation, possession and possession ith intent to supply the Class ‘A’ drug.

Tkac has been remanded in custody and will appear before the Supreme Court on October 27 after the Lay Bench refused jurisdiction.

Cecile Gomez appeared for the Crown while Leigh Debono appeared for Tkac.