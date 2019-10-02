Woman’s futsal squad announced ahead on Double header

Gibraltar's Women's Futsal Head Coach Gayle Garcia has selected her squad to travel to Tangier this weekend to face Ittihad de Tanger in a double header on Saturday and Sunday morning.



Gibraltar's National Women's Futsal Squad continued their preparations for their double header in Morocco this weekend by playing a warm up match against the Gibraltar Special Olympics Futsal Team.

The fixture rounded off the GFA's annual Grassroots Week programme.