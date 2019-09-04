Women more worried than men about no-deal Brexit, UK study shows

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Women are more worried than men about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on issues including their own wellbeing, a new study suggests.

A survey by the Fawcett Society indicates one in five women voters are relaxed about leaving the EU without a deal, compared with 36% of men.

The poll of more than 2,000 adults showed most women and men are either anxious or unsure at the prospect, with women significantly less confident than men in plans by the Government and their employers for what happens after Brexit day.

Just one in four women have confidence in the Government's planning compared with a third of men, while women are feeling less secure in their own jobs.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: "[Prime Minister] Boris Johnson has a problem with women voters. The Government is increasingly offering them the prospect of a no-deal exit from the EU, which they are clearly much less relaxed about than men.

"Women are also less confident than men about plans for what is to follow after Brexit day and worried about the impact of no-deal on their wellbeing and their family's future.

"All the evidence suggests they are right to be as the impact on the economy and women's rights would be severe.

"Significantly, six in 10 women and over half of men lack confidence in public services' readiness for what happens after Brexit day.

"The truth is, when it comes to the public debate, very little attention is being paid to what will happen after October 31.