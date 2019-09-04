Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Women more worried than men about no-deal Brexit, UK study shows

By Press Association
4th September 2019

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Women are more worried than men about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on issues including their own wellbeing, a new study suggests.

A survey by the Fawcett Society indicates one in five women voters are relaxed about leaving the EU without a deal, compared with 36% of men.

The poll of more than 2,000 adults showed most women and men are either anxious or unsure at the prospect, with women significantly less confident than men in plans by the Government and their employers for what happens after Brexit day.

Just one in four women have confidence in the Government's planning compared with a third of men, while women are feeling less secure in their own jobs.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: "[Prime Minister] Boris Johnson has a problem with women voters. The Government is increasingly offering them the prospect of a no-deal exit from the EU, which they are clearly much less relaxed about than men.

"Women are also less confident than men about plans for what is to follow after Brexit day and worried about the impact of no-deal on their wellbeing and their family's future.

"All the evidence suggests they are right to be as the impact on the economy and women's rights would be severe.

"Significantly, six in 10 women and over half of men lack confidence in public services' readiness for what happens after Brexit day.

"The truth is, when it comes to the public debate, very little attention is being paid to what will happen after October 31.

Most Read

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Facebook brings facial recognition setting to all users

4th September 2019

UK/Spain News
YouTube takes down more than 111,000 hate speech videos

4th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Women more worried than men about no-deal Brexit, UK study shows

4th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Peanut allergy sufferers 'may have new protection against severe reactions'

4th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019