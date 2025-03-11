Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Women of Gibraltar poster sets donated to Upper Primary Schools and Secondary Schools

By Chronicle Staff
11th March 2025

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Ministry of Equality have presented a set of infographic posters to local schools.

Based on the book “Women of Gibraltar: Forgotten Narratives”, written by Trust CEO Claire Montado and published by the Ministry in 2023, the posters set out a visual representation of the 30 women and organisations featured in the book.

The first poster, a timeline of Gibraltar history, sets the women out in chronological order interspersed between historical events. It is accompanied by a second poster that lays out their portraits in grid format and gives a visual summary of those highlighted in the publication.

The third poster features a more informal picture wall that could be anyone’s lounge or sitting room, showing the women as family members whose achievements are being celebrated.

The posters have been designed by Beatrice Garcia, who also illustrated the book.

A spokesperson for the Trust said “It is hoped that schools will display these posters in common areas to give students the opportunity to come into contact with these names and women that contributed to the Gibraltar we know today. The Gibraltar Heritage Trust would like to thank the Ministry for Equality for its continued support of this project.”

Minister for Equality, Christan Santos, said he was very happy to have been able to support this educational initiative which will see a number of posters based on the women featured in the ‘Women of Gibraltar’ book showcased in the Rock’s schools.

“I believe that it is extremely important for our young people to learn about the contributions of women from our past and how these have helped to form the community we live in today,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Sudden change to university grants excludes private school students, causing deep concern

Mon 10th Mar, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar and Morocco work to ‘revitalise historical ties’

Mon 10th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Spain lodges protest over RN exercise, signals continued commitment to free movement at border

Mon 10th Mar, 2025

Features

Prior Park students to stage John Mackintosh Hall performance

Mon 10th Mar, 2025

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar attends the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories Sanctions Forum 2025

11th March 2025

Local News
Sudden change to university grants excludes private school students, causing deep concern

10th March 2025

Local News
The Governor and Lady Bathurst visit cultural facilities

10th March 2025

Local News
Essay competition for Commonwealth Day

10th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025