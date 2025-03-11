Women of Gibraltar poster sets donated to Upper Primary Schools and Secondary Schools

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Ministry of Equality have presented a set of infographic posters to local schools.

Based on the book “Women of Gibraltar: Forgotten Narratives”, written by Trust CEO Claire Montado and published by the Ministry in 2023, the posters set out a visual representation of the 30 women and organisations featured in the book.

The first poster, a timeline of Gibraltar history, sets the women out in chronological order interspersed between historical events. It is accompanied by a second poster that lays out their portraits in grid format and gives a visual summary of those highlighted in the publication.

The third poster features a more informal picture wall that could be anyone’s lounge or sitting room, showing the women as family members whose achievements are being celebrated.

The posters have been designed by Beatrice Garcia, who also illustrated the book.

A spokesperson for the Trust said “It is hoped that schools will display these posters in common areas to give students the opportunity to come into contact with these names and women that contributed to the Gibraltar we know today. The Gibraltar Heritage Trust would like to thank the Ministry for Equality for its continued support of this project.”

Minister for Equality, Christan Santos, said he was very happy to have been able to support this educational initiative which will see a number of posters based on the women featured in the ‘Women of Gibraltar’ book showcased in the Rock’s schools.

“I believe that it is extremely important for our young people to learn about the contributions of women from our past and how these have helped to form the community we live in today,” he said.