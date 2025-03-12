Women recognised at The Ladies That Rock The Rock 2025 Awards

The 2025 Awards ceremony for The Ladies That Rock The Rock took place on Thursday, March 6, at a gala dinner held at the Sunborn Hotel ahead of International Women’s Day.

Organised by businesswoman Ayelet Mamo Shay, the founder of the award programme and author of The Ladies That Rock The Rock, the event recognised women who have made significant contributions to Gibraltar’s social, economic and cultural life.

The winners were selected by a committee from hundreds of nominations submitted in recent months.

The event brought together individuals from various sectors, including business, public service, online gaming, banking and financial services.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, opened the evening, thanking Ms Mamo Shay and highlighting the importance of recognising the contributions of women in society.

Deputy Governor Marc Holland presented awards to the 10 winners.

The gala featured a range of activities, including a panel discussion with some of the award recipients, moderated by Chloe Loddo.

Guests also enjoyed entertainment from professional dancers, a magician and local singer Surianne, as well as a photo booth, wax hand casting, networking opportunities and a raffle with over 60 prizes.

Ten per cent of the proceeds were donated to the GBC Open Day.

The event’s theme, A Journey Around the World, was inspired by Ms Mamo Shay’s travels and the insights shared in her book.

Ms Mamo Shay said: “The Ladies That Rock The Rock Awards Gala Dinner has become a cornerstone of our annual celebration of International Women’s Day in Gibraltar, and we certainly celebrated in style this time around.”

“It was not just a gathering; it was a vibrant tribute to the remarkable contributions of women who have made an impact in our community and beyond.”

“Let us continue to unite in our efforts to empower and celebrate women, making every International Women’s Day a powerful reminder of the incredible impact they have on our world.”

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to the Ministry of Equality for their unwavering support, as well as to all our sponsors and contributors who generously donated prizes for the evening.”

“Your involvement is invaluable, and without your support, this event would not have been possible.”

As part of International Women’s Day activities, Ms Mamo Shay delivered two workshops and a presentation at the University of Gibraltar titled She Did It!, focusing on the life stories of inspirational women from around the world.

She also donated 55 copies of her book, The Ladies That Rock The Rock: 2nd Edition, to high school students at Bayside School, aiming to inspire the younger generation through role models.