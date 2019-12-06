Women's Basketball - Lincoln Bayside beat Bavaria
Lincoln Bayside women’s team was to bag itself the points in the women’s league cup as they beat Bavaria 53-48. Although the match saw Kaira Sene notch 25 points and Bavaria provided a stern attempt to a fight back, they were unable to overturn the score. Basketball - Women’s League Cup -Bavaria Blue Stars 48-53...
