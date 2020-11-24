Women’s basketball returns with youth leagues (incl. image gallery)

The women’s basketball leagues makes a return this week with the first match played this Tuesday evening between Valmar and Lincoln Bayside in the Under 14 category.

Work behind the scenes has ensured that the women’s game has made a prompt return at a time when concerns had arisen on whether enough players could be recruited after several, key players dropped out after the summer.

It was a new scene for the young ladies playing their first competitive match of the season with Covid-19 return to play guidelines enforced, among which was the lack of use of changing rooms and the restrictions which has enforced a closed doors scenario with no spectators.

Both the under 18s and senior leagues start this week as the women’s game looks towards another season of continuing its development into the future.

