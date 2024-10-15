Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Sports

Womenâ€™s cricket takes off to great start of five game series

By Stephen Ignacio
15th October 2024

Gibraltar cricket saw the first match of its 2024 Womenâ€™s cricket series this past Sunday.
After having already seen womenâ€™s cricket taking a leap forward in recent years, with international matches having been played this year, the 2024 Womanâ€™s cricket series is expected to become a further platform through which the sport aims to attract further interest into the future.
Last Sunday saw Northern Defenders take on the Wicket Warriors.
Although the Wicket Warriors were to bat first, gathering 137 from their 20 overs, with Nikki Caruana top scoring with 33 runs. It was the Northern Defenders who came away with the victory. They were to score the required runs in 17.3 overs with Yanira Sebastian Blagg top scoring with 27 runs.
The Northern Defenders won the contest by 6 wickets. Taking a 1-0 lead in the five game series.

