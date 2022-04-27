Women’s cricket will head to Cartama
A women’s select Team from Gibraltar cricket will be heading to Cartama for the fTI Cricket Tours Women’s Festival of Cricket. The team have been undergoing preparations in recent weeks with some new faces coming into the game. Already the women’s game has seen an increase in its numbers with players involved in the indoor...
