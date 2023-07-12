Women’s cycling team win bronze in road race
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey The Women’s cycling road race team scooped a bronze medal in a gruelling 70km route that included hills with windy conditions. It is the second medal of the Island Games for the Women’s team, which comprises of Olivia Lett, Elaine Pratt and Natalia Nunez. Ms Lett came in 5th in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here