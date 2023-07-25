Women’s Debut in Eurohockey Championship III Ends in Defeat
Gibraltar women’s hockey team etched their names in history as they made their debut appearance in the women’s Eurohockey Championship III. With high hopes and determination, they faced off against Switzerland in their opening match. The tournament, held in Zagreb, featured an initial round-robin group stage, where Gibraltar aimed to showcase their skills against formidable...
