Women's football gets the spotlight

Gibraltar women’s football is preparing for a historic moment this month as the national team takes the field for its first-ever competitive official group match against Moldova on February 21. Their next fixture will be a home tie against the Faroe Islands on February 25.

Competing in League C of the Nations League, Gibraltar’s young women’s national squad is set to make history, a milestone that has not gone unnoticed.

Over the past months, the team has been training under the guidance of former Gibraltar international Scott Wiseman. In addition to their on-field preparations, the spotlight has been firmly placed on them, with media coverage increasing significantly.

Much like their male counterparts, the players have experienced media days, photo sessions, interviews, and the added responsibilities that come with representing their country on the international stage.

This week, the squad participated in their first official media day, posing for cameras in their new kit, now proudly displaying the official Nations League badge.

(as published Saturday 1st February 2025)