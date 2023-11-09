Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Women's Football League 2023/24: Europa Dominates Lynx in Season Opener

By Stephen Ignacio
9th November 2023

Europa women 6-0 Lynx

The much-awaited 2023/24 Women's Football League campaign kicked off with a thrilling clash between title contenders Europa and a revitalized Lynx at the Victoria Stadium. This match not only showcased the significant developments in women's football but also highlighted the substantial gap between the top teams and players and the rest of the field, indicating that there's still progress to be made before challenging the likes of Lions and Europa at their best.

Despite the league losing several talented players to studies, a new generation of young talent emerged from the youth ranks, demonstrating their development and contrastingly improved skills on the pitch compared to earlier days of women's football. The match exhibited fluidity, intelligent passing, and discipline from both sides, signaling the positive direction the sport is heading.

Ten minutes into the game, Europa broke down the right and scored the first goal of the women's league this year, displaying excellent execution and composure. While the match remained balanced, Lynx showed their competitive spirit. Europa gained confidence and went on the offensive, threatening with a corner that ultimately went wide.

The match emphasized the progress in the women's game, with goalkeepers being actively warmed up by their coaches and players demonstrating thorough preparation. This game showcased good passing and composed play with fewer mistakes that have been observed in women's football historically, reflecting the positive trajectory of the sport.

Europa's confidence shone through as they swiftly added two more goals within four minutes of the first goal, establishing themselves as the dominant side pressing high. In contrast, Lynx, although putting up a valiant effort, saw their hopes deflate early in the first half, with Europa extending their lead to three goals in just eighteen minutes of play.

The difference in the overall quality of the teams became increasingly evident, leaving Lynx struggling to mount a response and focusing on defensive tactics. Europa's fast-paced distribution and quick runs culminated in a fourth goal, leaving Lynx's hopes shattered. A fifth goal followed immediately after the resumption of play.

However, Lynx, determined to find a way back, managed to score one goal, capitalizing on a rare opportunity after the five-goal barrage from Europa. Despite their valiant effort, Lynx couldn't fully recover.

Mara Todoran emerged as the star of the match, netting four goals and helping Europa secure a convincing 6-0 victory. Lynx managed to regroup and refocus, limiting Europa to just one goal after their early onslaught.

This match served as a testament to the progress of women's football, with Europa's dominant performance and Lynx's resilience making it a memorable opener for the 2023/24 Women's Football League season.

