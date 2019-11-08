Women's Football - Lincoln Red Imps women secure important win
Lincoln Red Imps women secured an important win against Lions Gibraltar women on Wednesday making it three out of three for the red and blacks. It was a bittersweet victory for Lincoln Red Imps who saw young Shania Robba stretched off at the end of the match after a 50-50 challenge which left her reeling...
