Women’s Football - Lincoln still unbeaten
Lincoln Red Imps 6-0 Europa It might not have been the perfect setting for Lincoln red Imps women and Europa Women with the match temporarily halted halfway through the first half after the floodlights failed. There was, however, no stopping Lincoln Red Imps ladies who with Shania Robba back and Tiffany Viagas in top formed...
