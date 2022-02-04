Women's Football - Lynx consolidate their third place in the league
Lynx women consolidated their third place in the league with a match in hand against closest rivals Gibraltar Waves. A 5-0 victory against Manchester 62 secured them three points which saw them leapfrog Gibraltar Waves as the league now looks ahead to one final week of football before the international break. Wednesday also saw the...
