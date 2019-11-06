Women's football - Three Lionesses head for NY
Gibraltar’s female footballers will once again have a further opportunity to shine in the US as Lions Gibraltar and Lions Utd (based in the US) continue with their exchange programme. The programme which was started by former Lions Gibraltar ladies coach Adrian Parral through his association with Lions Utd has already seen players from both...
